Photo: Vegetation fire

West Side firefighters responded to a vegetation blaze in the area of Highway 33 and Marshall Road last Wednesday. The fire burned vegetation along an embankment at the edge of the Crows Landing air facility. 

Notice: John Moitozo

John David Moitozo of Gustine passed away Sept. 7 at 34 years of age.

Would you be in favor of or against commercial cannabis businesses in the city of Newman?

