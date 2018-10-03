NEWMAN - Campuses across the Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District earned solid marks in annual inspections intended to insure that all students have safe, well-maintained schools.
GUSTINE - Students tested in the Gustine Unified School District are lagging behind those of other Merced County districts in meeting grade level standards in mathematics and English language arts.
GUSTINE - Hiring a public works director has been no small challenge for the city of Gustine.
West Side firefighters responded to a vegetation blaze in the area of Highway 33 and Marshall Road last Wednesday. The fire burned vegetation along an embankment at the edge of the Crows Landing air facility.
GUSTINE - Gustine High School students who fall short of meeting academic eligibility requirements for extra-curricular activities may have a second chance to bring their grades up to par instead of being summarily sidelined.
NEWMAN - A brief but contentious ambulance board meeting last Tuesday set the stage for a new round of discussions surrounding the contract under which an ambulance industry giant is managing the local service.
NEWMAN - The crisis response to a Labor Day tragedy was quickly marshaled after Orestimba High officials learned that a student had taken her own life.
The search for new quarters in which to base West Side Community Ambulance crews is moving forward with no solid solution in sight.
Gary Crawford of Newman claimed top honors in last week’s Mattos Newspapers Football Contest.
Orestimba’s frosh-soph Warriors turned in their strongest showing of the season to date Friday at Le Grand, dealing the previously unbeaten Bulldogs a 54-7 defeat.
Gustine headed to the hills Friday with the goal of notching its second frosh-soph Southern League victory in as many games.
NEWMAN - A late October event being planned by the Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District will focus on health and wellness.
Police investigate a shooting that left two injured including a 5 year old boy, and a 19 year old man dead.
